Today’s Personal Loan Rates: March 13, 2023—Rates Move Up

Rates on personal loans are inching up. Yet, it’s still possible for highly qualified borrowers to pick up a reasonable interest rate on a personal loan. If you’re interested in financing a major purchase or project, it’s a good time to shop for a loan.

From March 6 to March 11, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 11.98% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s up 0.35% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on five-year personal loans fell last week from 15.17% to 15.01%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Estimate Your Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 11.98%. You’d pay about $166 monthly and around $977 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $5,977 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

