Today’s Personal Loan Rates: June 5, 2023—Rates Inch Down Again

Last week, rates on personal loans moved lower. This means if you’re in the market for a personal loan, whether to finance a project or major purchase, you can grab a worthwhile interest rate, so long as you’re a qualified borrower.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.43% from May 29 to June 3. According to Credible.com, that’s a 0.37% drop from the previous week. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.25% last week to 18.04% from 18.29%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on several factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

These rates are accurate as of May 29, 2023

Once you actively start looking for a loan, it’s a good idea to get prequalified. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise picture of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

After you prequalify, the lender can provide you with a snapshot of your loan options. This snapshot generally includes loan rates, terms and limits. To find the best loan for your situation, consider prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing the terms.

However, prequalification doesn’t guarantee approval. Once you find an offer you like, you will still need to submit a formal application and provide additional documentation to the lender. When you apply, a lender will typically run a hard credit check, which will ding your credit score between one and five points.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

You can estimate your monthly payment and how much you’ll pay in interest once you know your personal loan interest rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you have a personal loan with a $5,000 loan amount, 14.43% fixed interest rate and a term of 36 months. The Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator shows your monthly payment would be about $172 and you’d pay roughly $1,190 in interest over the life of the loan. Overall, you would owe $6,190, which includes both principal and interest.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

