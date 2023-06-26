Today’s Personal Loan Rates: June 26, 2023—Rates Increase By 0.32%

Last week, personal loan rates increased. But you can still snag a reasonable rate, whether you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, vehicle, unexpected bills or temporarily need to improve your cash flow.

From June 19 to June 24, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.95% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s up 0.32% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 18.09% to 18.37%.

The most qualified borrowers generally receive the best rates. In fact, well-qualified borrowers may receive a rate that’s significantly lower than average. The rate you receive depends on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender.

These rates are accurate as of June 19, 2023.

How to Compare Personal Loan Rates

If you’re out to get the best rate, be sure to look for lenders who offer a personal loan prequalification process. While many lenders post their rates online, this only gives you a range of what they offer, not an exact rate based on the qualifications you meet. However, when you prequalify for a personal loan, a lender will run a soft credit check to prescreen you, which has no impact on your credit score.

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

Prequalification doesn’t imply approval for a loan. You’ll still need to submit a formal application and additional documentation to get the loan you want. Typically, lenders run a hard credit check when you’re officially applying for a loan. Hard credit checks can ding your score by one to five points.

Getting the Best Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

For example, let’s say you get a $5,000 personal loan with a term of five years at a fixed interest rate of 18.37%. You’d pay roughly $128 monthly and about $2,679 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. Overall, you’d pay $7,679 in total, which includes both principal and interest.

