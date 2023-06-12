Today’s Personal Loan Rates: June 12, 2023—Rates Drop

Rates on personal loans dropped last week. This means if you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, vehicle or unexpected bills, you can still snag a reasonable rate, as long as you’re a qualified applicant.

From June 5 to June 10, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 13.80% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 14.43% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.12% last week to 17.92% from 18.04%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

These rates are accurate as of June 5, 2023.

Related: Best Personal Loans

Getting the Best Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

How to Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

For example, let’s say you have a personal loan with a $5,000 loan amount, 13.80% fixed interest rate and a term of 36 months. The Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator shows your monthly payment would be approximately $170 and you’d pay roughly $1,135 in interest over the life of the loan. Overall, you would owe $6,135, which includes both principal and interest.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.