Today’s Personal Loan Rates: July 3, 2023—Rates Move Down

Last week, personal loan rates increased. Yet, it’s still possible for highly qualified borrowers to pick up a reasonable interest rate on a personal loan. If you’re interested in financing a major purchase or project, it’s a good time to shop for a loan.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.90% from July 3 to July 8. According to Credible.com, that’s a 0.22% increase from the previous week. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.39% last week to 17.25% from 17.64%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on numerous factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

These rates are accurate as of July 3, 2023.

How to Compare Personal Loan Rates

You can get started with the comparison process by prequalifying for a loan. Consider looking for lenders who offer prequalification online, which can make the process much more convenient. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise idea of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

Based on this information, the lender will give you a snapshot of the terms you could qualify for, including loan rates, terms and limits. You can prequalify at multiple lenders and compare the terms to find the best loan for your specific situation.

However, prequalification doesn’t guarantee approval. Once you find an offer you like, you will still need to submit a formal application and provide additional documentation to the lender. When you apply, a lender will typically run a hard credit check, which will ding your credit score between one and five points.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you have a personal loan with a $5,000 loan amount, 14.90% fixed interest rate and a term of 36 months. The Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator shows your monthly payment would be around $173 and you’d pay about $1,231 in interest over the life of the loan. Overall, you would owe $6,231, which includes both principal and interest.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

