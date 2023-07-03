Today’s Personal Loan Rates: July 3, 2023—Rates Move Down

Rates on personal loans dropped last week. This means if you’re in the market for a personal loan, whether to finance a project or major purchase, you can grab a solid interest rate, so long as you’re a qualified borrower.

From June 26 to July 1, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.68% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 14.95% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.73% last week to 17.64% from 18.37%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on various factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

These rates are accurate as of June 26, 2023.

Comparing Personal Loan Rates

Once you actively start looking for a loan, it’s a good idea to get prequalified. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise view of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

Based on this information, the lender will give you a snapshot of the terms you could qualify for, including loan rates, terms and limits. You can prequalify at multiple lenders and compare the terms to find the best loan for your specific situation.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

Getting the Best Rates

Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score. Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 14.68%. You’d pay around $173 monthly and roughly $1,212 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,212 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

