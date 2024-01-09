Today’s Personal Loan Rates: January 9, 2024—Rates Stay Steady

Rates on personal loans remained unchanged last week. This means highly qualified borrowers interested in a personal loan can still pick up a decent interest rate. Financing a home project, vehicle purchase or unexpected bills remains relatively inexpensive.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.33% from January 1 to January 6. According to Credible.com, that’s the same as it was the week prior. The average rate on a five-year personal loan didn’t move last week, remaining at 22.14%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on numerous factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

These rates are accurate as of January 1, 2023.

Related: Best Personal Loans

Comparing Personal Loan Rates

If you’re out to get the best rate, be sure to look for lenders who offer a personal loan prequalification process. While many lenders post their rates online, this only gives you a range of what they offer, not an exact rate based on the qualifications you meet. However, when you prequalify for a personal loan, a lender will run a soft credit check to prescreen you, which has no impact on your credit score.

After you prequalify, the lender can provide you with a snapshot of your loan options. This snapshot generally includes loan rates, terms and limits. To find the best loan for your situation, consider prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing the terms.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

Related: 5 Personal Loan Requirements To Know Before Applying

Estimate Your Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

For example, let’s say you get a $5,000 personal loan with a term of five years at a fixed interest rate of 22.14%. You’d pay roughly $138 monthly and around $3,310 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. Overall, you’d pay $8,310 in total, which includes both principal and interest.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.