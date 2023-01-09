Today’s Personal Loan Rates: January 9, 2023—Rates Inch Down Again

Personal loan rates dropped last week. Qualified borrowers can still pick up a decent interest rate, providing the opportunity to finance a project, purchase or unexpected bills.

From December 2 to December 7, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 12.79% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 13.06% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 1.32% last week to 15.97% from 17.29%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

Comparing Personal Loan Rates

You can get started with the comparison process by prequalifying for a loan. Consider looking for lenders who offer prequalification online, which can make the process much more convenient. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise idea of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

Prequalification doesn’t imply approval for a loan. You’ll still need to submit a formal application and additional documentation to get the loan you want. Typically, lenders run a hard credit check when you’re officially applying for a loan. Hard credit checks can ding your score by one to five points.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 12.79%. You’d pay approximately $168 monthly and about $1,047 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,047 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

Average Personal Loan Interest Rates by Credit Score

Here are the average estimated interest rates for personal loans based on VantageScore risk tiers, according to Experian. Please note that interest rates are determined and set by lenders. The rates provided are estimations.

Getting the Best Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

