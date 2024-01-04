Today’s Personal Loan Rates: January 3, 2024—Rates Drop

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a fair interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills.

From December 25 to December 30, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.33% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 15.54% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.45% last week to 22.14% from 22.59%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on various factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

These rates are accurate as of December 25, 2023.

Comparing Personal Loan Rates

If you’re out to get the best rate, be sure to look for lenders who offer a personal loan prequalification process. While many lenders post their rates online, this only gives you a range of what they offer, not an exact rate based on the qualifications you meet. However, when you prequalify for a personal loan, a lender will run a soft credit check to prescreen you, which has no impact on your credit score.

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

Prequalification doesn’t imply approval for a loan. You’ll still need to submit a formal application and additional documentation to get the loan you want. Typically, lenders run a hard credit check when you’re officially applying for a loan. Hard credit checks can ding your score by one to five points.

Where Can You Get a Personal Loan?

You can find a personal loan either online or in-person, depending on the institution. With varying lenders offering personal loans, you can find one that works best for you. Lenders offering personal loans include:

Banks: Best for in-person banking and opening a personal loan with your current bank

Best for in-person banking and opening a personal loan with your current bank Online lenders: Best for flexible qualification requirements and an online-only banking experience

Best for flexible qualification requirements and an online-only banking experience Credit unions: Best for those who meet a nearby credit union’s eligibility requirements or current members

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

The interest rate your receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

