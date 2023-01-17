Today’s Personal Loan Rates: January 17, 2023—Rates Move Lower

Last week, rates on personal loans fell. Qualified borrowers can still pick up a decent interest rate, providing the opportunity to finance a project, purchase or unexpected bills.

From January 9 to January 14, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 12.75% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 12.79% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.37% last week to 15.60% from 15.97%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on several factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

How to Get the Best Rates

Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score. Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

You can estimate your monthly payment and how much you’ll pay in interest once you know your personal loan interest rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you get a $5,000 personal loan with a term of five years at a fixed interest rate of 15.60%. You’d pay about $121 monthly and approximately $2,232 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. Overall, you’d pay $7,232 in total, which includes both principal and interest.

Personal Loan Rates by Credit Score

The rates below are average estimated personal loan interest rates according to VantageScore risk tiers, according to Experian. Though the rates below can serve as a general guideline, note that interest rates are ultimately set and determined by lenders.

