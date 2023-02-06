Today’s Personal Loan Rates: February 6, 2023—Rates Move Higher

Rates on personal loans jumped up last week. Still, if you’re in the market for a personal loan to finance a project, vehicle purchase, unexpected bills or to improve your cash flow, it’s possible to pick up a decent rate.

From January 30 to February 4, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 12.11% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s up 0.02% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on five-year personal loans fell last week from 16.11% to 15.66%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on several factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

Start by looking for lenders that offer a prequalification process for personal loans. Lenders provide a range of rates online, not an exact rate based on your specific qualifications. Prequalifying provides a more accurate view of the rate you’ll receive. During the prequalification process, lenders run a soft credit check, which has no impact on your credit score.

After you prequalify, the lender can provide you with a snapshot of your loan options. This snapshot generally includes loan rates, terms and limits. To find the best loan for your situation, consider prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing the terms.

However, prequalification doesn’t guarantee approval. Once you find an offer you like, you will still need to submit a formal application and provide additional documentation to the lender. When you apply, a lender will typically run a hard credit check, which will ding your credit score between one and five points.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 12.11%. You’d pay approximately $166 monthly and around $988 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $5,988 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

Getting the Best Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

