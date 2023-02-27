Today’s Personal Loan Rates: February 27, 2023—Rates Fall By 0.09%

Good news for borrowers. Last week, rates on personal loans inched down. This means if you’re in the market for a personal loan, whether to finance a project or major purchase, you can grab a worthwhile interest rate, so long as you’re a qualified borrower.

From February 20 to February 25, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 11.82% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s down 0.09% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 15.28% to 16.08%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

Related: Best Personal Loans

How to Get the Best Rates

Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score. Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

How to Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

You can estimate your monthly payment and how much you’ll pay in interest once you know your personal loan interest rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 11.82%. You’d pay approximately $166 monthly and roughly $963 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $5,963 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.