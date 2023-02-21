Today’s Personal Loan Rates: February 21, 2023—Rates Move Lower

Rates on personal loans decreased last week. Qualified borrowers can still pick up a solid interest rate, providing the opportunity to finance a project, purchase or unexpected bills.

From February 13 to February 18, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 11.91% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 12.10% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.80% last week to 16.08% from 15.28%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

Related: Best Personal Loans

Getting the Best Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

For example, let’s say you get a $5,000 personal loan with a term of five years at a fixed interest rate of 16.08%. You’d pay roughly $122 monthly and about $2,308 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. Overall, you’d pay $7,308 in total, which includes both principal and interest.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.