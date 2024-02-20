Today’s Personal Loan Rates: February 20, 2024—Rates Increase By 0.37%

Rates on personal loans are inching up. Still, if you’re in the market for a personal loan to finance a project, vehicle purchase, unexpected bills or to improve your cash flow, it’s possible to pick up a decent rate.

From February 12 to February 17, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.21% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 14.84% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 1.01% last week to 21.21% from 22.22%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

These rates are accurate as of February 20, 2024.

Related: Best Personal Loans

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

The interest rate you receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Where To Get a Personal Loan

You can find a personal loan either online or in-person, depending on the institution. With varying lenders offering personal loans, you can find one that works best for you. Lenders offering personal loans include:

Banks: Best for in-person banking and opening a personal loan with your current bank

Best for in-person banking and opening a personal loan with your current bank Online lenders: Best for flexible qualification requirements and an online-only banking experience

Best for flexible qualification requirements and an online-only banking experience Credit unions: Best for those who meet a nearby credit union’s eligibility requirements or current members

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.