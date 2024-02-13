Today’s Personal Loan Rates: February 13, 2024—Rates Move Lower

Last week, rates on personal loans moved lower. This means if you’re in the market for a personal loan, whether to finance a project or major purchase, you can grab a solid interest rate, so long as you’re a qualified borrower.

From February 5 to February 10, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.84% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 14.85% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.10% last week to 22.22% from 22.32%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

These rates are accurate as of February 13, 2024.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

Estimate Your Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you have a personal loan with a $5,000 loan amount, 14.84% fixed interest rate and a term of 36 months. The Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator shows your monthly payment would be around $173 and you’d pay about $1,226 in interest over the life of the loan. Overall, you would owe $6,226, which includes both principal and interest.

