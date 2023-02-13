Today’s Personal Loan Rates: February 13, 2023—Rates Drop

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a decent interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 12.10% from February 6 to February 11. According to Credible.com, that’s a 0.01% drop from the previous week. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.60% last week to 15.06% from 15.66%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on several factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

When you start shopping for a loan, look for lenders that offer a prequalification process. Lenders provide a range of rates online, not an exact rate based on your specific qualifications. Prequalifying provides a more accurate idea of the rate you’ll receive. During the prequalification process, lenders run a soft credit check, which has no impact on your credit score.

Based on this information, the lender will give you a snapshot of the terms you could qualify for, including loan rates, terms and limits. You can prequalify at multiple lenders and compare the terms to find the best loan for your specific situation.

However, prequalification doesn’t guarantee approval. Once you find an offer you like, you will still need to submit a formal application and provide additional documentation to the lender. When you apply, a lender will typically run a hard credit check, which will ding your credit score between one and five points.

How to Get the Best Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Estimate Your Personal Loan Payments

You can estimate your monthly payment and how much you’ll pay in interest once you know your personal loan interest rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 12.10%. You’d pay approximately $166 monthly and approximately $987 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $5,987 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

