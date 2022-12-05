Today’s Personal Loan Rates: December 5, 2022—Rates Drop

Good news for borrowers. Last week, rates on personal loans inched down. So long as you’re a qualified borrower, you pick up a relatively low interest rate. For many, this means financing a major purchase or project is within reach.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 12.67% from November 28 to December 3. According to Credible.com, that’s a 0.47% drop from the previous week. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.39% last week to 15.40% from 15.79%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

Comparing Personal Loan Rates

You can get started with the comparison process by prequalifying for a loan. Consider looking for lenders who offer prequalification online, which can make the process much more convenient. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise idea of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

Based on this information, the lender will give you a snapshot of the terms you could qualify for, including loan rates, terms and limits. You can prequalify at multiple lenders and compare the terms to find the best loan for your specific situation.

However, prequalification doesn’t guarantee approval. Once you find an offer you like, you will still need to submit a formal application and provide additional documentation to the lender. When you apply, a lender will typically run a hard credit check, which will ding your credit score between one and five points.

How to Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

For example, let’s say you get a $5,000 personal loan with a term of five years at a fixed interest rate of 15.40%. You’d pay roughly $120 monthly and roughly $2,200 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. Overall, you’d pay $7,200 in total, which includes both principal and interest.

Personal Loan Rates by Credit Score

The rates below are average estimated personal loan interest rates according to VantageScore risk tiers, according to Experian. Though the rates below can serve as a general guideline, note that interest rates are ultimately set and determined by lenders.

How to Get the Best Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

