Today’s Personal Loan Rates: December 19, 2023—Rates Decline

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a decent interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills.

From December 11 to December 16, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.41% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 15.42% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 1.33% last week to 22.08% from 20.75%.

The most qualified borrowers generally receive the best rates. In fact, well-qualified borrowers may receive a rate that’s significantly lower than average. The rate you receive depends on several factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender.

These rates are accurate as of December 11, 2023.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Estimate Your Personal Loan Payments

You can estimate your monthly payment and how much you’ll pay in interest once you know your personal loan interest rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 15.41%. You’d pay approximately $174 monthly and about $1,276 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,276 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

