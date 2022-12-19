Today’s Personal Loan Rates: December 19, 2022—Rates Increase By 0.59%

Personal loan rates rose last week. Still, if you’re in the market for a personal loan to finance a project, vehicle purchase, unexpected bills or to improve your cash flow, it’s possible to pick up a decent rate.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 13.31% from December 12 to December 17. According to Credible.com, that’s a 0.59% increase from the previous week. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.09% last week to 17.16% from 17.07%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on several factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

Personal Loan Rates by Credit Score

Here are the average estimated interest rates for personal loans based on VantageScore risk tiers, according to Experian. Please note that interest rates are determined and set by lenders. The rates provided are estimations.

How to Compare Personal Loan Rates

Start by looking for lenders that offer a prequalification process for personal loans. Lenders provide a range of rates online, not an exact rate based on your specific qualifications. Prequalifying provides a more accurate view of the rate you’ll receive. During the prequalification process, lenders run a soft credit check, which has no impact on your credit score.

After you prequalify, the lender can provide you with a snapshot of your loan options. This snapshot generally includes loan rates, terms and limits. To find the best loan for your situation, consider prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing the terms.

However, prequalification doesn’t guarantee approval. Once you find an offer you like, you will still need to submit a formal application and provide additional documentation to the lender. When you apply, a lender will typically run a hard credit check, which will ding your credit score between one and five points.

How to Get the Best Rates

Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score. Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

You can estimate your monthly payment and how much you’ll pay in interest once you know your personal loan interest rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 13.31%. You’d pay around $169 monthly and about $1,092 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,092 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

