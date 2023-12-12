Today’s Personal Loan Rates: December 12, 2023—Rates Move Lower

Last week, rates on personal loans moved lower. So long as you’re a qualified borrower, you pick up a decent interest rate. For many, this means financing a major purchase or project is within reach.

From December 4 to December 9, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.42% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 15.94% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.80% last week to 20.75% from 19.95%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

These rates are accurate as of December 4, 2023.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

Where Can I Get a Loan?

Personal loans are available through a variety of institutions, which should help you find a lender that meets your needs. Your creditworthiness and financing needs typically determine the best lender for you. You can get personal loans from:

Banks: Best for in-person banking or if you have an existing banking relationship

Best for in-person banking or if you have an existing banking relationship Credit unions: Best for existing credit union members or those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements

Best for existing credit union members or those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements Online lenders: Best for an online-only experience with flexible requirements

