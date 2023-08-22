Today’s Personal Loan Rates: August 22, 2023—Rates Move Up

Rates on personal loans are inching up. Yet, it’s still possible for highly qualified borrowers to pick up a reasonable interest rate on a personal loan. If you’re interested in financing a major purchase or project, it’s a good time to shop for a loan.

From August 14 to August 19, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.32% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 15.04% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.35% last week to 19.19% from 18.84%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

These rates are accurate as of August 14, 2023.

Start by looking for lenders that offer a prequalification process for personal loans. Lenders provide a range of rates online, not an exact rate based on your specific qualifications. Prequalifying provides a more accurate picture of the rate you’ll receive. During the prequalification process, lenders run a soft credit check, which has no impact on your credit score.

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

Where Can You Get a Personal Loan?

Personal loans are available through a variety of institutions, which should help you find a lender that meets your needs. Your creditworthiness and financing needs typically determine the best lender for you. You can get personal loans from:

Banks: Best for in-person banking or if you have an existing banking relationship

Best for in-person banking or if you have an existing banking relationship Credit unions: Best for existing credit union members or those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements

Best for existing credit union members or those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements Online lenders: Best for an online-only experience with flexible requirements

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

The interest rate your receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

