Today’s Personal Loan Rates: April 9, 2024—Rates Move Higher

Rates on personal loans are inching up. But you can still snag a reasonable rate, whether you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, vehicle, unexpected bills or temporarily need to improve your cash flow.

From April 1 to April 6, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.52% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 14.46% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.53% last week to 21.04% from 20.51%.

The most qualified borrowers generally receive the best rates. In fact, well-qualified borrowers may receive a rate that’s significantly lower than average. The rate you receive depends on various factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender.

These rates are accurate as of April 9, 2024.

Related: Best Personal Loans

Compare Personal Loan Rates

When you start shopping for a loan, look for lenders that offer a prequalification process. Lenders provide a range of rates online, not an exact rate based on your specific qualifications. Prequalifying provides a more accurate idea of the rate you’ll receive. During the prequalification process, lenders run a soft credit check, which has no impact on your credit score.

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

Prequalification doesn’t imply approval for a loan. You’ll still need to submit a formal application and additional documentation to get the loan you want. Typically, lenders run a hard credit check when you’re officially applying for a loan. Hard credit checks can ding your score by one to five points.

Related: 5 Personal Loan Requirements To Know Before Applying

Getting the Best Rates

The interest rate your receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you have a personal loan with a $5,000 loan amount, 15.52% fixed interest rate and a term of 36 months. The Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator shows your monthly payment would be roughly $175 and you’d pay about $1,286 in interest over the life of the loan. Overall, you would owe $6,286, which includes both principal and interest.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.