Today’s Personal Loan Rates: April 3, 2023—Rates Jump Up

Last week, personal loan rates increased. Still, if you’re in the market for a personal loan to finance a project, vehicle purchase, unexpected bills or to improve your cash flow, it’s possible to pick up a decent rate.

From March 27 to April 1, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.69% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s up 0.29% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 16.93% to 17.51%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

These rates are accurate as of March 27, 2023.

How to Get the Best Rates

Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score. The interest rate your receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 14.69%. You’d pay around $173 monthly and around $1,212 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,212 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

