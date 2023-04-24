Today’s Personal Loan Rates: April 24, 2023—Rates Fall For Well-Qualified Borrowers

Last week, rates on personal loans moved lower. So long as you’re a qualified borrower, you pick up a fair interest rate. For many, this means financing a major purchase or project is within reach.

From April 17 to April 22, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 13.32% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 14.18% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.37% last week to 16.75% from 17.12%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on various factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

These rates are accurate as of April 17, 2023.

Comparing Personal Loan Rates

You can get started with the comparison process by prequalifying for a loan. Consider looking for lenders who offer prequalification online, which can make the process much more convenient. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise idea of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

How to Get the Best Rates

Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score. Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

You can estimate your monthly payment and how much you’ll pay in interest once you know your personal loan interest rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you get a $5,000 personal loan with a term of five years at a fixed interest rate of 16.75%. You’d pay roughly $124 monthly and roughly $2,416 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. Overall, you’d pay $7,416 in total, which includes both principal and interest.

