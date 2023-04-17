Today’s Personal Loan Rates: April 17, 2023—Rates Move Down

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a reasonable interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills.

From April 10 to April 15, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.18% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 14.34% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.37% last week to 17.88% from 17.51%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on numerous factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

These rates are accurate as of April 10, 2023.

Related: Best Personal Loans

How to Compare Personal Loan Rates

Once you actively start looking for a loan, it’s a good idea to get prequalified. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise view of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

After you prequalify, the lender can provide you with a snapshot of your loan options. This snapshot generally includes loan rates, terms and limits. To find the best loan for your situation, consider prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing the terms.

However, prequalification doesn’t guarantee approval. Once you find an offer you like, you will still need to submit a formal application and provide additional documentation to the lender. When you apply, a lender will typically run a hard credit check, which will ding your credit score between one and five points.

Related: 5 Personal Loan Requirements To Know Before Applying

Getting the Best Rates

Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score. The interest rate your receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you get a $5,000 personal loan with a term of five years at a fixed interest rate of 17.88%. You’d pay around $127 monthly and roughly $2,598 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. Overall, you’d pay $7,598 in total, which includes both principal and interest.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.