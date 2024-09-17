Today’s Personal Loan Rates: September 17, 2024—Rates Move Down

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a fair interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills.

From September 9 to September 14, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.23% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 15.52% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 0.64% last week to 21.95% from 21.31%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

These rates are accurate as of September 16, 2024.

Related: Best Personal Loans

How To Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

How To Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you have a personal loan with a $5,000 loan amount, 15.23% fixed interest rate and a term of 36 months. The Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator shows your monthly payment would be around $174 and you’d pay roughly $1,260 in interest over the life of the loan. Overall, you would owe $6,260, which includes both principal and interest.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.