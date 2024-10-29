Today’s Personal Loan Rates: October 29, 2024—Rates Rise For Well-Qualified Borrowers

Last week, personal loan rates increased. But you can still snag a reasonable rate, whether you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, vehicle, unexpected bills or temporarily need to improve your cash flow.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.81% from October 21 to October 26. According to Credible.com, that’s a 0.08% increase from the previous week. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 0.24% last week to 20.95% from 21.19%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on numerous factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

These rates are accurate as of October 28, 2024.

Comparing Personal Loan Rates

Once you actively start looking for a loan, it’s a good idea to get prequalified. Prequalifying can provide you with a more precise idea of the rate you’ll receive from a particular lender, since they’ll prescreen you by performing a soft credit check (which doesn’t impact your credit score).

After you prequalify, the lender can provide you with a snapshot of your loan options. This snapshot generally includes loan rates, terms and limits. To find the best loan for your situation, consider prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing the terms.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

Getting the Best Rates

Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score. The interest rate your receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Estimate Your Personal Loan Payments

Once you have an idea of your personal loan interest rate, you can calculate your monthly payments. You will need to enter your loan’s interest rate, amount and term. This will help you determine how much you’ll owe monthly and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of your loan.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 14.81%. You’d pay about $173 monthly and about $1,223 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,223 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

