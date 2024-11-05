Today’s Personal Loan Rates: November 5, 2024—Rates Drop

Rates on personal loans dropped last week. This means if you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, vehicle or unexpected bills, you can still snag a fair rate, as long as you’re a qualified applicant.

From October 28 to November 2, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 14.79% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s down 0.02% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on five-year personal loans fell last week from 20.95% to 19.23%.

Remember, well-qualified borrowers may receive rates significantly lower than average. The rate you’ll actually receive depends on numerous factors, like your creditworthiness and the loan you choose.

These rates are accurate as of November 4, 2024.

Getting the Best Rates

Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score. The interest rate your receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Calculate Monthly Personal Loan Payments

You can estimate your monthly payment and how much you’ll pay in interest once you know your personal loan interest rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 14.79%. You’d pay approximately $173 monthly and roughly $1,221 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,221 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

