Today’s Personal Loan Rates: July 23, 2024—Rates Are On The Rise

Rates on personal loans jumped up last week. Still, if you’re in the market for a personal loan to finance a project, vehicle purchase, unexpected bills or to improve your cash flow, it’s possible to pick up a decent rate.

From July 15 to July 20, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.85% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s up 0.47% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 18.93% to 19.32%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

These rates are accurate as of July 22, 2024.

How To Compare Personal Loan Rates

Start by looking for lenders that offer a prequalification process for personal loans. Lenders provide a range of rates online, not an exact rate based on your specific qualifications. Prequalifying provides a more accurate idea of the rate you’ll receive. During the prequalification process, lenders run a soft credit check, which has no impact on your credit score.

Lenders generally provide you with a list of options after you prequalify that includes loan rates, terms and limits. You can find the best loan for your circumstances by prequalifying at multiple lenders and comparing loan offers.

Prequalification doesn’t imply approval for a loan. You’ll still need to submit a formal application and additional documentation to get the loan you want. Typically, lenders run a hard credit check when you’re officially applying for a loan. Hard credit checks can ding your score by one to five points.

Where Can You Get a Personal Loan?

You can get personal loans through several institutions. Depending on the loan that you’re looking to borrow and your qualifications, one lender might be better than another. As you look for a personal loan, consider:

Credit unions: Best for those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements or existing members

Best for those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements or existing members Banks: Best for an in-person experience or if you want to keep all your banking under one institution

Best for an in-person experience or if you want to keep all your banking under one institution Online lenders: Best for online banking and flexible qualification requirements

How To Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

