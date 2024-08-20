Today’s Personal Loan Rates: August 20, 2024—Rates Move Up

Rates on personal loans are inching up. Yet, it’s still possible for highly qualified borrowers to pick up a reasonable interest rate on a personal loan. If you’re interested in financing a major purchase or project, it’s a good time to shop for a loan.

From August 12 to August 17, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 16.06% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s up 0.18% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on five-year personal loans fell last week from 21.80% to 21.23%.

The most qualified borrowers generally receive the best rates. In fact, well-qualified borrowers may receive a rate that’s significantly lower than average. The rate you receive depends on numerous factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender.

These rates are accurate as of August 19, 2024.

Related: Best Personal Loans

How To Get the Best Rates

The interest rate you receive on a personal loan is based on a number of factors. This includes your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Estimate Your Personal Loan Payments

You can estimate your monthly payment and how much you’ll pay in interest once you know your personal loan interest rate, term and amount.

Let’s say you get a three-year, $5,000 personal loan at a fixed rate of 16.06%. You’d pay roughly $176 monthly and approximately $1,334 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. You’d pay $6,334 in total over those three years, which includes both principal and interest.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.