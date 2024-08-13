Today’s Personal Loan Rates: August 13, 2024—Rates Decline

Personal loan rates decreased last week. Qualified borrowers can still pick up a decent interest rate, providing the opportunity to finance a project, purchase or unexpected bills.

From August 5 to August 10, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.88% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s down 0.61% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 20.41% to 21.80%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

These rates are accurate as of August 12, 2024.

Related: Best Personal Loans

How To Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

Where Can You Get a Personal Loan?

You can get personal loans through several institutions. Depending on the loan that you’re looking to borrow and your qualifications, one lender might be better than another. As you look for a personal loan, consider:

Credit unions: Best for those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements or existing members

Best for those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements or existing members Banks: Best for an in-person experience or if you want to keep all your banking under one institution

Best for an in-person experience or if you want to keep all your banking under one institution Online lenders: Best for online banking and flexible qualification requirements

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.