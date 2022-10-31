Today’s Personal Loan Rates: October 31, 2022—Rates Are On The Rise

Rates on personal loans jumped up last week. But you can still snag a reasonable rate, whether you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, vehicle, unexpected bills or temporarily need to improve your cash flow.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace, the average interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 12.75% from October 24 to October 29. According to Credible.com, that’s a 0.57% increase from the previous week. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose 1.57% last week to 16.93% from 15.36%.

Keep in mind that the rate you’ll receive depends on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and the loans available through your chosen lender. The most creditworthy borrowers may be able to receive rates significantly lower than average.

Personal Loan Rates by Credit Score

The rates below are average estimated personal loan interest rates according to VantageScore risk tiers, according to Experian. Though the rates below can serve as a general guideline, note that interest rates are ultimately set and determined by lenders.

Comparing Personal Loan Rates

When you start shopping for a loan, look for lenders that offer a prequalification process. Lenders provide a range of rates online, not an exact rate based on your specific qualifications. Prequalifying provides a more accurate picture of the rate you’ll receive. During the prequalification process, lenders run a soft credit check, which has no impact on your credit score.

Based on this information, the lender will give you a snapshot of the terms you could qualify for, including loan rates, terms and limits. You can prequalify at multiple lenders and compare the terms to find the best loan for your specific situation.

You aren’t guaranteed approval if you prequalify. Lenders still require that you submit a formal application and additional documentation. After submitting your formal application, lenders typically run a hard credit check, which can ding your credit score by one to five points.

How to Receive More Favorable Interest Rates

Your credit is a big factor in the rates you receive. According to Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan” is a good idea. This gives you enough time to make any necessary fixes.

A credit score of 720 or better will typically get you the best terms. If you’re not quite in that credit score range, consider taking action to improve your credit score. Pay down existing debt to lower your credit utilization ratio, remove errors from your credit report and pay your bills early or on time.

Estimate Your Personal Loan Payments

You can estimate your monthly payment and how much you’ll pay in interest once you know your personal loan interest rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you get a $5,000 personal loan with a term of five years at a fixed interest rate of 16.93%. You’d pay about $124 monthly and approximately $2,444 in interest over the life of the loan, according to the Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator. Overall, you’d pay $7,444 in total, which includes both principal and interest.

