Today’s Personal Loan Rates: November 8, 2022—Rates Rise For Well-Qualified Borrowers

Rates on personal loans are inching up. But you can still snag a reasonable rate, whether you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, vehicle, unexpected bills or temporarily need to improve your cash flow.

From October 31 to November 5, the average fixed rate on a three-year personal loan was 12.81% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. The rate was 12.75% the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan fell 1.11% last week to 15.82% from 16.93%.

However, the actual rate you receive depends on your creditworthiness and what’s available through your preferred lender. Well-qualified borrowers may be able to find rates significantly lower than the average.

How to Compare Personal Loan Rates

If you’re out to get the best rate, be sure to look for lenders who offer a personal loan prequalification process. While many lenders post their rates online, this only gives you a range of what they offer, not an exact rate based on the qualifications you meet. However, when you prequalify for a personal loan, a lender will run a soft credit check to prescreen you, which has no impact on your credit score.

Based on this information, the lender will give you a snapshot of the terms you could qualify for, including loan rates, terms and limits. You can prequalify at multiple lenders and compare the terms to find the best loan for your specific situation.

Prequalification doesn’t imply approval for a loan. You’ll still need to submit a formal application and additional documentation to get the loan you want. Typically, lenders run a hard credit check when you’re officially applying for a loan. Hard credit checks can ding your score by one to five points.

Calculate Your Personal Loan Payments

To see if it fits into your budget, it’s important to estimate how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis—and how much you’ll pay in interest over the life of the loan. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a personal loan calculator. You’ll need your loan rate, term and amount.

For example, let’s say you have a personal loan with a $5,000 loan amount, 12.81% fixed interest rate and a term of 36 months. The Forbes Advisor personal loan calculator shows your monthly payment would be roughly $168 and you’d pay about $1,048 in interest over the life of the loan. Overall, you would owe $6,048, which includes both principal and interest.

Personal Loan Rates by Credit Score

The rates below are average estimated personal loan interest rates according to VantageScore risk tiers, according to Experian. Though the rates below can serve as a general guideline, note that interest rates are ultimately set and determined by lenders.

How to Get the Best Rates

Personal loan interest rates are based on a number of factors, including your overall creditworthiness, credit score, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Two quick ways to help you receive more favorable rates include paying down existing debt to help lower your DTI and improving your credit score.

Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, recommends “checking your credit report and scores three to six months before you apply for a personal loan,” as this will give you enough time to make any necessary improvements.

While qualification requirements differ across lenders, a minimum credit score of 720 will typically yield you the best terms. If your score falls below this marker, and you’re on a quest for the lowest rate possible, you can take action to improve your score. Try strategies like lowering your credit utilization ratio, removing errors from your credit report and paying your bills early or on time.

