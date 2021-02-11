Today’s OverARKing Theme? 5 Active ETFs from Ark Invest

Look past the retail trading hype surrounding Reddit forums and investors will see ETFs from ARK Invest producing blockbuster gains. Five of its active management funds have been an overarching theme amongst outperforming funds in recent days.

Whether it's disruptive technology like robotics or current trends like cloud computing, ARK Invest has an active fund for investors today that caters to the technology of tomorrow:

ARK ETF Trust - ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK): seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily (at least 65% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ): seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily (at least 80% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of autonomous technology and robotics companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW): seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily (at least 80% of its assets) in domestic and U.S. exchange traded foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of next generation internet. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG): seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily (at least 80% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies across multiple sectors, including health care, information technology, materials, energy and consumer discretionary, that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of the genomics revolution. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF): seeks long-term growth of capital. It seeks to achieve this investment objective by investing under normal circumstances primarily (at least 80% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are engaged in the Fund’s investment theme of financial technology (“Fintech”) innovation.

ARK Powered by Top Management

At the helm of ARK Invest's top management is Cathie Wood. Wood's stock-picking prowess is nothing short of extraordinary of late. Wall Street is taking notice.

"Cathie Wood is lighting fires across every industry from artificial intelligence to intergalactic exploration," a Bloomberg article said, noting how big banks like JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are starting to package ARK's ETFs into equity-linked notes.

When global investment firms are securitizing your ETFs, you must be doing something right.

“Ark is the center of the investment universe right now,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “This is an opportunistic way for other asset managers to ride Cathie Wood’s coattails and capitalize on the insatiable demand for and marketability of the Ark ETF lineup.”

