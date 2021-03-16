Today's Mortgage Refinance Rates -- March 16, 2021: Rates See Very Slight Increase

While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure

If you can reduce the interest rate compared with your current home loan, refinancing your mortgage may be able to save you money. As a result, it pays to keep tabs on how rates are trending.

On March 16, 2021, average mortgage refinance rates went up by a very small amount compared with yesterday's rates. Check out today's average rates to see if refinancing could make sense for you.

Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate 30-year fixed refinance loan 3.315% 20-year fixed refinance loan 3.025% 15-year fixed refinance loan 2.629%

30-year mortgage refinance rates

The average 30-year mortgage refinance loan rate today is 3.315%, up 0.006% from yesterday's average of 3.309%. A refinance loan at today's average rate would come with a monthly principal and interest payment of $439 per $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, your total interest costs would add up to $57,961 per $100,000 refinanced.

20-year mortgage refinance rates

The average 20-year mortgage refinance loan rate today is 3.025%, up 0.001% from yesterday's average of 3.024%. For each $100,000 refinanced at today's average rate, your monthly principal and interest payment would add up to $556. During your entire loan repayment period, you'd pay total interest costs of $33,404 per $100,000 in refinanced debt.

Consider your payoff timeline carefully on your refinance loan. As you can see, the 20-year loan has a higher monthly payment but lower total interest costs than the 30-year loan. That's because you're making significantly fewer monthly payments. Decide which timeline makes sense for you based on whether you want to drop your monthly payment as much as possible or maximize your interest savings.

15-year mortgage refinance rates

The average 15-year mortgage refinance loan rate today is 2.629%, up 0.001% from yesterday's average of 2.628%. If you refinance at today's average rate, you'd have a monthly principal and interest payment of $673 per $100,000 borrowed. You'd be looking at total interest costs of $21,118 per $100,000 in mortgage debt over the life of the loan.

The interest savings here is even greater, but of course the monthly payments are much higher since you're paying off your loan in half the time.

Should you refinance your mortgage right now?

Refinancing your mortgage can be a smart financial decision if you're able to reduce your interest rate and lower your monthly payments by securing a new home loan. However, there are a few key things to think about before you refinance.

First, if you extend your loan repayment term, you could end up paying higher total interest costs over time than with your existing mortgage. This can occur even if you qualify for a lower interest rate since you'd be paying interest over a longer time. You can avoid this issue by choosing a refinance loan with a shorter repayment term. Or you may decide you're willing to pay more interest over the life of your loan in exchange for a reduced monthly payment.

Second, you will have to consider closing costs, which are the upfront fees you'll pay when you refinance your mortgage. The Ascent's research revealed that closing costs on a refinance loan for a median value home total anywhere from $5,000 to $12,500. However, your closing fees will depend on the amount of your home loan, your location, and your lender.

You should eventually make up for these closing costs due to your lower monthly payments -- but that can take time. If you save $200 per month by refinancing and pay $6,000 in closing costs, you would take 2.5 years to break even. It's important to do the math and consider whether you'll stay in your home long enough for refinancing to pay off.

In general, it is a good idea to refinance if you don't plan to move in the next few years and you can reduce your mortgage interest rate by 1% or more. With mortgage refinance rates near record lows, many borrowers will find it's a good time to refinance. Compare rates from the best mortgage refinance lenders to get some personalized offers and decide whether securing a new home loan now is right for you.

