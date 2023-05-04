Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 4, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.85% with an APR of 6.86%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.16% with an APR of 6.19%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.94% with an APR of 6.95%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.76% with an APR of 7.42%.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for May 4, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.85% from 6.90% yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.93%. The 52-week low is 5.26%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 6.86%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 6.85%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $655 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be about $135,893.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.16%, down 0.09% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.25%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.19%. It was 6.28% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.16% will cost $853 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,455 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.94%— 0.10% down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.94% will cost you $661 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,965.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.76%. The 52-week low was 3.76% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.76% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $584.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a part of purchasing a home, but it can be difficult to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can actually afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.

The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.