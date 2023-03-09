Today’s Mortgage Rates: March 9, 2023—30-Year Fixed Rate Rises

The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.19%, compared to 7.12% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.32%, up 0.06% from the previous week.

Mortgage Rates for March 9, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 7.19%, up 0.07% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 4.45% and the highest was 7.41%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.20%. Last week, the APR was 7.13%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.19%, your monthly payment will be about $678, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $144,120 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.32%, up 0.06% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.26%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.64%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.36%. It was 6.30% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.32% will cost $861 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $55,024 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.07% from last week to 7.29%. That’s 2.80% higher than the 52-week low of 4.49%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.29% will pay approximately $685 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,142.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.82%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.96%. Last week, the average rate was 5.74%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.82% will pay $588 per month in principal and interest.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

