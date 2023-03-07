Today’s Mortgage Rates: March 7, 2023—Rates Inch Up Again

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.13% with an APR of 7.15%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.30% with an APR of 6.34%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.22% with an APR of 7.23%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.78% with an APR of 7.72%.

Mortgage Rates for March 7, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Interest Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.13%, which is 0.04% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 4.45% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.15%. The APR was 7.10% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 7.13% on a $100,000 loan will cost $674 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $142,660.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.30%, down 0.01% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.31%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.64%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.34%. It was the same last week.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.30% will cost $860 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,827 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.10% from last week to 7.22%. That’s 2.73% higher than the 52-week low of 4.49%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.22% will pay approximately $680 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,106.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate rose to 5.78% from 5.76% yesterday. The average rate was 5.64% last week. Today’s rate is currently higher than the 52-week high of 5.80%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.78% will pay $585 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Before you look for a house, you should get to know your budget. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

