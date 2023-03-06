Today’s Mortgage Rates: March 6, 2023—Rates Inch Up

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.13%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.30%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.22%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.78%.
Mortgage Rates for March 6, 2023
30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates
Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 7.13%. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 7.09%.
Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.15%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 7.10%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.
To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.13% will cost you about $674, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $142,660 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates
Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.30%, down 0.01% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.31%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.38%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.34%.It was the same last week.
A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.30% will cost $860 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,827 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.22%. Last week, the average rate was 7.12%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 4.12%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.22% will pay $680 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,106, and you’d pay approximately $1,086,385 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARM Interest Rates
The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.78%. The 52-week low was 2.93% compared to a 52-week high of 5.78%.
If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.78% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $585.
How to Calculate Mortgage Payments
Before you look for a house, you should get to know your budget. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.
Simply input the following information:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?
The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.
The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.
