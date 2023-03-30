Today’s Mortgage Rates: March 30, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.96% with an APR of 6.98%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.15% with an APR of 6.18%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.05% with an APR of 7.05%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.64% with an APR of 7.23%.

Mortgage Rates for March 30, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.96%, compared to last week when it was 6.89%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 4.84% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.98%. The APR was 6.91% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.96%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $663 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $138,543 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 6.15%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.12%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.09%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.18%. It was 6.15% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.15%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $852 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $53,357 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.05%. Last week, the average rate was 6.97%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 4.86%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.97% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $669 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,015, and you’d pay around $1,055,392 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%, . In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.30% and the high was 5.82%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.65% will spend $577 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a part of purchasing a home, but it can be tough to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can truly afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.

Since APRs include both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, the APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions

