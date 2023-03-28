Today’s Mortgage Rates: March 28, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.97%, the same as a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.14%, down 0.06% from the previous week.

If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock in a lower rate, compare your existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Mortgage Rates for March 28, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.97%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.99%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.97% will cost you about $663, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $138,784 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.14%, down 0.06% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.20%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.09%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.17%. It was 6.23% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.14% will cost $851 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,259 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.05%. Last week, the average rate was 7.06%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 4.86%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.06% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $669 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,020, and you’d pay around $1,055,392 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%. The 52-week low was 3.30% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.65% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $577.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

