Today’s Mortgage Rates: March 2, 2023—Rates Inch Up

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.12%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.26%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.22%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.74%.

Mortgage Rates for March 2, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 7.12% from 7.08% yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.02%. The 52-week low is 4.12%.

The APR on a 30-year fixed is 7.13%. This time last week, it was 7.03%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $673 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) at today’s interest rate of 7.12%. In total interest, you’d pay $142,417 over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.26%, lower than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.26%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.38%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.30%. Last week it was 6.29%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.26% will cost $858 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $54,434 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.22%. Last week, the average rate was 7.05%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 4.12%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.05% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $680 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,101, and you’d pay around $1,086,385 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.74%. The 52-week low was 2.93% compared to a 52-week high of 5.74%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.74% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $583.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Before you look for a house, you should get to know your budget. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. A good place to start is by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

