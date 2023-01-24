Today’s Mortgage Rates: January 24, 2023—Rates Advance

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.51%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.74%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.58%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.40%.

Mortgage Rates for January 24, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.51%, compared to last week when it was 6.49%. Over the last 52 weeks, the highest rate was 7.28%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.52%. The APR was 6.50% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.51%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $633 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $127,781 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.74%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.74%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 5.76%. Last week it was 5.76%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.74%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $830 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $49,377 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.08% from last week to 6.58%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.58% will pay approximately $637 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,780.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.40%. Last week, the average rate was 5.45%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.40% will spend $562 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a rough idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

