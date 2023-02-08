Today’s Mortgage Rates: February 8, 2023—Rates Move Up Again

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.60%, compared to 6.42% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.83%, up 0.11% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Mortgage Rates for February 8, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 6.60%, up 0.18% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the highest rate was 6.88%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.61%. Last week, the APR was 6.43%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.60%, your monthly payment will be about $639, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $129,917 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 5.83%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.72%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.85%. It was 5.74% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 5.83%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $835 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $50,246 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.65%. Last week, the average rate was 6.46%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 6.93%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.46% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $642 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,815, and you’d pay around $983,305 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.39%. The 52-week high was 5.51%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.39% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $561.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Get to know your budget before you look for a house. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

