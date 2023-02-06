Today’s Mortgage Rates: February 6, 2023—Rates Slightly Increase

Mortgage rates continue to inch up. The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.51%, compared to 6.48% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.74%, up 0.07% from the previous week.

Mortgage Rates for February 6, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.51%. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 6.48%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.52%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 6.49%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.51% will cost you about $633, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $127,781 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.74%, up 0.07% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.67%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.77%. It was 5.69% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.74% will cost $830 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $49,377 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.03% from last week to 6.55%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.55% will pay approximately $635 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,765.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.37%. The 52-week high was 5.51%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.37% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $560.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

