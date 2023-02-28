Today’s Mortgage Rates: February 28, 2023—Rates Increase

The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.07%, compared to 6.92% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.32%, up 0.15% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Mortgage Rates for February 28, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.07%, which is 0.15% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 4.12% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.09%. The APR was 6.93% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 7.07% on a $100,000 loan will cost $670 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $141,204.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.32%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.17%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.38%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.35%. Last week it was 6.20%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.32% will cost $861 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $55,024 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.16% from last week to 7.10%. That’s 2.98% higher than the 52-week low of 4.12%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.10% will pay approximately $672 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,045.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.67%. The 52-week low was 2.93% compared to a 52-week high of 5.67%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.67% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $579.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.

The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.

