Today’s Mortgage Rates: February 23, 2023—Rates Inch Up Again

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.02%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.26%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.05%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.60%.

Mortgage Rates for February 23, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 7.02% from 7.04% yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.84%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 7.03%. At this time last week, it was 6.86%. Here’s why APR is important.

At an interest rate of 7.02%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $667 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be about $139,993.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.26%, up 0.14% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.12%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.29%. It was 6.15% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.26% will cost $858 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,434 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 7.05%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 6.89% at this time last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.05% will pay $669 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,015, and you’d pay roughly $1,055,392 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 5.60%. Last week, the average rate was 5.47%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.60% will pay $574 per month in principal and interest.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.

Since APRs include both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, the APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions.

