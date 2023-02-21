Today’s Mortgage Rates: February 21, 2023—Rates Jump Again

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.92%, up 0.20% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they generally have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.17%. However, you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your mortgage in 15 years instead of 30.

If you want to refinance your existing mortgage, check out the latest mortgage refinance rates.

Mortgage Rates for February 21, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 6.92%, up 0.20% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the highest rate was 6.92%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.93%. Last week, the APR was 6.73%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.92%, your monthly payment will be about $660, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $137,578 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.17%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.04%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.20%. Last week it was 6.06%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.17% will cost $853 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $53,552 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.94%. Last week, the average rate was 6.76%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 6.95%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.76% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $661 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,960, and you’d pay around $1,035,450 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate increased to 5.54% from 5.50% yesterday. The average rate was 5.42% last week. Today’s rate is currently the 52-week high.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.54% will pay $570 per month in principal and interest.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.

The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.

