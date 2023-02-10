Today’s Mortgage Rates: February 10, 2023—Rates Shoot Up

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped by 0.33% in the last week to 6.69%.

Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage climbed 0.42% during the same period to 5.96%.

Mortgage Rates for February 10, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 6.69%, up 0.33% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the highest rate was 6.88%

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.70%. Last week, the APR was 6.37%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.69%, your monthly payment will be about $645, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $132,061 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.96%, up 0.42% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.54%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.99%. It was 5.56% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.96% will cost $842 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $51,506 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.74%. Last week, the average rate was 6.37%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 6.93%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.37% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $648 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,864, and you’d pay around $999,420 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 5.42%. Last week, the average rate was 5.36%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.42% will pay $563 per month in principal and interest.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

