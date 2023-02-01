Today’s Mortgage Rates: February 1, 2023—Rates Inch Down

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.42% with an APR of 6.43%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 5.72% with an APR of 5.74%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.46% with an APR of 6.46%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.37% with an APR of 7.38%.
Mortgage Rates for February 1, 2023
30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates
The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.42% from 6.51% yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.46%.
On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 6.43%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.
At an interest rate of 6.42%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $627 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay about $125,654 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates
Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.72%, higher than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 5.66%.
On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 5.74%. Last week it was 5.68%.
At today’s interest rate of 5.72%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $829 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $49,185 in total interest over the life of the loan.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.46%, the same as last week.
Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.46% will pay approximately $629 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,721.
5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates
Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.37%.
Borrowers with the current rate of 5.37% will spend $560 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.
How to Calculate Mortgage Payments
One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a rough idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.
Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
