Today’s Mortgage Rates: February 1, 2023—Rates Inch Down

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.42% with an APR of 6.43%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 5.72% with an APR of 5.74%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.46% with an APR of 6.46%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.37% with an APR of 7.38%.

Mortgage Rates for February 1, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.42% from 6.51% yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.46%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 6.43%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 6.42%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $627 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay about $125,654 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.72%, higher than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 5.66%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 5.74%. Last week it was 5.68%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.72%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $829 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $49,185 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.46%, the same as last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.46% will pay approximately $629 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,721.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.37%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.37% will spend $560 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a rough idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

